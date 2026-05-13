Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco announces November resignation after 15 years, plans to seek another office

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Chris Nocco announced he will resign as Pasco County sheriff in November after 15 years at the helm, as he prepares to seek another elected office.

"I can’t thank the community [enough]. We rallied together. We have been through great times together, we have been through tough times together. But the one thing is we’ve been together, and we’ve been successful," Nocco said.

The backstory:

Nocco has served as sheriff since 2011, when former Florida Gov. Rick Scott appointed him to lead PSO. He was first elected to the position in 2012 and later re-elected in 2016, 2020 and 2024.

Career in law enforcement and public service

Before becoming sheriff, Nocco worked at PSO as both a captain and a major. He also previously served with the Philadelphia Public School Police, the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Nocco was also among the first responders during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, as well as the Washington, D.C.-area sniper attacks and anthrax incidents.

For several years, Nocco stepped away from law enforcement and worked in state government, serving in the Florida House of Representatives’ Policy and Procedure Office. In that role, he oversaw issues related to domestic security, criminal justice, emergency management, economic development and transportation.

Nocco later became deputy chief of staff to then-Florida House Speaker Marco Rubio.

Innovations during PSO tenure

During his time leading PSO, Nocco introduced several initiatives and programs.

The agency became the first law enforcement department in the Bay Area to adopt body-worn cameras. Nocco also helped develop Florida’s Forensic Institute for Research, Security and Tactics (F1RST), a training center designed to bring together public safety agencies, academic institutions and private-sector partners.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco speaks at a news conference on a deputy-involved shooting on Dec. 13, 2024.

Under Nocco’s leadership, the agency expanded veteran hiring efforts and earned recognition as a Patriotic Employer by the Employers Support of the Guard and Reserve.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer unit was also named the 2022 School Resource Officer Unit of the Year by the Florida Association of School Resource Officers.

What's next:

Nocco said he plans to resign in November to pursue another office, though he has not yet announced which position he intends to seek.

"I promise you this. Until November, day in and day out, just like you have for the past 15 years, you’re gonna have my full commitment, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Out there running with the deputies, being right there with them – serving you, Nocco said.

Nocco plans to provide updates on his personal social media accounts about the next journey in his career.