Father of Parkland shooting victim visits White House after Bipartisan Safer Communities Act signed into law

Weeks after democrats and republicans came together to pass legislation in hopes of preventing mass shootings in the US, a Monday celebration of the law brought family members of victims to the White House.

"I’ll say the price of admission for today’s event for our families was quite high," said Tony Montalto, who lost his daughter Gina in the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School – where 17 people were killed in 2018.

Montalto joined President Joe Biden in celebrating the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act" that was signed into law last month.

It's the first major reform of federal gun laws in nearly 30 years and comes weeks after the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

The bill enhances background checks for gun buyers under 21, it also provides states funding to enact "red flag" laws – and invests in programs to expand mental health services in schools.

"We are pleased to see some action, make its way through congress," Montalto told FOX 13.

Not everyone attending Monday's event at the White House was happy with calling this a celebration. Manuel Oliver, another parent of one of the Parkland shooting victims, heckled the president, saying more needs to be done before there’s a celebration.

Montalto said the fight will continue, but congress and the president coming together is a milestone.

"We should celebrate that congress actually did something after a mass shooting, too often we have seen each side run to their corner."