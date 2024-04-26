Father, son taken to the hospital after Clearwater first responders pull them from water

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A father and son were taken to the hospital Friday evening after Clearwater first responders pulled them from the water.

The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to a water rescue call at around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of South Gulfview Boulevard.

Officials said the father and son began struggling in the water near the jetty on the south part of the beach.

The father was pulled from the water and was treated at the scene and taken to Morton Plant Hospital with potential life-threatening injuries, first responders said. The son was taken to the same hospital as a precaution, but officials said he is expected to be okay.

The investigation into what happened remains active.