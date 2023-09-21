FDOT: S Broad Street in Brooksville closing for 3 months

article

Southbound US-41 (Broad Street) in Brooksville will close for about three months, so crews can build a section of the Good Neighbor Trail, according to officials.

The road will be closed between S Mildred Avenue and Benton Avenue from Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, to approximately mid-December 2023.

READ: Lane closing on West Kennedy Boulevard for water main repairs

Officials say southbound US 41 traffic coming off westbound Jefferson Street will be directed onto eastbound S Broad Street (northbound US 41), south on Hale Avenue, then west on W Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard back to US 41.

Detour signs will be posted along the route, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Officials are advising drivers to add extra time into their schedules to detour around the closed area.

