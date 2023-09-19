Lane closing on West Kennedy Boulevard for water main repairs

article

Tampa officials announced that the westbound outer lane between South Woodlynne Avenue and South MacDill Avenue on West Kennedy Boulevard will be closed starting on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The Tampa Water Department will begin repairs on a water main break. Officials say that normal traffic patterns are expected to return on Friday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.

Authorities warn that work schedules are dependent on weather, so repairs could take longer than expected. Modifications to lane closures may be necessary while crews work, according to Tampa officials.

Officials ask that drivers use caution when driving in the area. Barricades and signs will be added to assist with traffic flow.