Federal government funds U.S. ibogaine research to treat veteran PTSD and addiction

The Brief The federal government approved $4.9 million for U.S.-based research into ibogaine to treat veterans struggling with PTSD and substance abuse. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the funding will evaluate clinical data from Beond, a Texas-based company operating in Cancun, Mexico. Despite DEA Schedule I restrictions and cardiac risks, combat veterans report the psychedelic root bark saved their lives.



Veterans struggling with PTSD, substance abuse and other disorders could see expanded treatment options after the federal government approved $4.9 million for U.S.-based clinical research on ibogaine.

Federal ibogaine research funding

What we know:

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared Thursday that the federal government approved the funding to study ibogaine as a potential treatment for PTSD and substance abuse. To launch the effort, researchers will examine clinical data from Beond, a Texas-based company that treats patients with ibogaine in Cancun, Mexico, according to Kennedy.

"That is going to allow us to dramatically accelerate the clinical trial process. So we’re going to have, I think, a record drug approval process," Kennedy said. "It will allow us to access the clinical data, help government research ibogaine safety, the dosing protocols, the effectiveness and the duration of any benefits."

Unknowns surrounding clinical trials

What we don't know:

Federal officials have not yet announced a specific timeline for when U.S.-based clinical trials will begin or which domestic institutions will conduct them. Regulators also have not detailed how long the manufacturing and drug approval framework will take to complete.

Medical risks and DEA classification

The backstory:

Derived from the root bark of a shrub native to West Africa, ibogaine remains a controversial treatment because it can trigger hallucinations, cardiac events and seizures.

The Drug Enforcement Administration classifies ibogaine as a Schedule I drug — placing it in the same category as heroin, LSD and marijuana — meaning it carries a high potential for abuse and has no currently accepted medical use.

While clinics outside the U.S. use the psychedelic to help patients detox, Beond representatives noted Friday that administering the drug requires strict protocols overseen by trained physicians. Several academic studies have already explored the substance, including a 2024 Stanford Medicine study tracking veterans with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries that found ibogaine to be effective.

Combat veteran perspective on treatment

What they're saying:

Clayton Smith, the general manager of nonclinical operations at Beond, emphasized that focusing research on veterans is critical because those living with PTSD face higher rates of substance abuse and suicide.

"I myself, I'm a veteran, I'm combat veteran, purple heart recipient. And I came to Beond two and a half years ago for my own alcohol use and chemical dependency, plus PTSD and depression. And this medicine, it completely changed and I would say saved my life," Smith said.

"So, my first hope is we can show that it's safe and then right after that, we can share the efficacy. We can show the efficacy of plant medicines or alternative therapeutic approaches works and it works well. Most importantly, the durability of it," Smith added.

Future of psychedelic therapy

What's next:

Supporters acknowledge that ibogaine is not a one-size-fits-all solution, but they view it as a vital new option for patients. The federal investment aims to establish a formal framework for both clinical trials and the domestic manufacturing of ibogaine for patients.