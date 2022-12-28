Pinellas County development being built aims to provide affordable housing to veterans
A groundbreaking was held Friday for a new affordable housing development coming to Pinellas County that's aimed at helping veterans.
Vietnam veterans honored for their service at Dunedin celebration
One by one, the Vietnam veterans were given a lapel pin, honoring their service. It was a small but important piece of gratitude – something they didn't get when they returned from the war 50 years ago.
Vietnam veteran helps lift soldiers, first responders spirits on 'Cup of Joe Radio' show
A Vietnam veteran is lifting the spirits of soldiers and first responders with the power of music. The impact the music is having on this special population of people is "What's Right With Tampa Bay."
'What do I do next?': Veterans explore post-service employment options in agriculture
After serving in the military most people have a pretty important question to answer: “What do I do next?" On Friday, dozens of service-related people explored a few options.
Built to Honor program gifts Army veteran, family new mortgage-free home in Florida
Built to Honor has donated 76 homes to veterans across America since its launch in 2013, totaling more than $35 million in value.
Bay area 106-year-old veteran credits close bonds, healthy diet and sense of humor to long life
World War II veteran Bill Monfort has wisdom to last years. In December, he turned 106-years-old. He's gone through a lot in his life from surviving the Kamikaze attacks and a case of COVID-19.
Hillsborough memorial service honors US troops who served in Iraq, Afghanistan
It has been 20 years since US troops invaded Iraq to eliminate Saddam Hussein and hunt for weapons of mass destruction.
Organization helping injured veterans, first responders maintain independence
A small organization with a big mission helps injured veterans and first responders remain independent.
World War II airman from Tampa Bay area identified nearly 80 years after his death
After nearly 80 years, the remains of a Bay Area airman who was killed World War II have now been identified. It's a day that the family of 2nd Lt. Pharis Weekley never thought would come.
Vietnam veteran's dog tags returned to family 57 years later
His family says getting his dog tag back from halfway around the world, after decades and decades, from a place that used to be enemy territory, is a lesson for us all.
'Our greatest generation': Parade held for Dunedin veteran's 98th birthday
Honks, waves and a lot of salutes greeted O'Neil Ducharme as a parade passed by for his 98th birthday in Dunedin.
Vietnam veteran gifted Super Bowl LVII tickets by Rob Gronkowski
Vietnam veteran Marc McCabe was gifted two tickets, thanks in part to former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Retired Green Berets’ story of riding horseback in Afghanistan inspire ‘Horse Soldier’ bourbon brand
They were US soldiers on horseback, battling the Taliban. Now, the Horse Soldiers have built a home – and a bourbon brand – in St. Petersburg.
Hillsborough family's home rebuilt after losing everything in a fire
Operation Code Vet, a Tampa non-profit that works to fix homes for veterans, heard of the Wooten's fire. After meeting with the couple the non-profit's community outreach officer knew Operation Code Vet needed to help by rebuilding their home.
Veterans in mental health crisis can now get free emergency care at any facility
In Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, and Polk counties alone, more than 100,000 veterans call central Florida home. As of Tuesday, those in acute suicidal crisis can now go to any VA or non-VA healthcare facility for emergency healthcare at no cost.
Plant High wrestling coach brings in unique experience after Army Special Forces career
Plant High School's wrestling coach has special experience that took him to dangerous places, but that experience also taught him a lot about building a team.
Tampa Bay area volunteers to place wreaths at Tampa Bay area national cemeteries
A sea of wreaths will cloak local national cemeteries in honor of the veterans buried there. Volunteers will begin placing thousands of wreaths on the gravestone of each veteran who served our country.
100-year-old WWII veteran gets honorary promotion to brigadier general
Retired Col. Clarence E. “Bud” Anderson was given the honorary rank during a ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force’s establishment as a military service.
FPL surprises Sarasota veteran with energy-efficient home decorations for the holidays
Carlos Moreira spent more than 15 years on active duty in the U.S Marine Corps and three years as a reservist before enrolling in college at USF. He now works as USF's Military and Veterans Success Center's veterans service administrator. FPL honored him for his service by turning his home into an energy-efficient winter wonderland.
Florida-based non-profit helps save local military couple's marriage
To bring their lives back together, the couple decided to go to counseling. Through a referral at the VA, they found “the Camaraderie Foundation,” a Florida-based non-profit that provides counseling, emotional, and spiritual support for all branches of military service members for free.