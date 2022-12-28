FPL surprises Sarasota veteran with energy-efficient home decorations for the holidays

Carlos Moreira spent more than 15 years on active duty in the U.S Marine Corps and three years as a reservist before enrolling in college at USF. He now works as USF's Military and Veterans Success Center's veterans service administrator. FPL honored him for his service by turning his home into an energy-efficient winter wonderland.

