Florida Strawberry Festival reveals 2027 concert schedule

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The Brief The Florida Strawberry Festival announced the Wish Farms Soundstage entertainment lineup for its 92nd annual event in Plant City, Florida. Country, rock and pop stars including Styx, Shaboozey, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Becky G and Train will headline March 4-14, 2027. Advance gate admission and concert tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 10.



Generational music icons and modern chart-toppers will share the stage next spring as the Florida Strawberry Festival unveils its headline entertainment lineup for March 4-14, 2027, in Plant City.

Florida Strawberry Festival concert lineup

What we know:

Organizers announced the complete schedule of artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage for the 92nd Annual Florida Strawberry Festival, according to festival officials.

The 11-day lineup features two daily shows on most dates, spanning classic rock, country, gospel and pop:

Thursday, March 4: The Oak Ridge Boys at 3:30 p.m.; Styx at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 5: Tommy James & The Shondells at 3:30 p.m.; Josiah Queen at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 6: Shaboozey at 3:30 p.m.; Max McNown at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 7: Hudson Westbrook with McCoy Moore at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, March 8: Tanya Tucker at 3:30 p.m.; Maverick City at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9: Roots & Boots featuring Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye & Aaron Tippin at 3:30 p.m.; Travis Tritt at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10: Micky Dolenz: 60 Years of The Monkees at 3:30 p.m.; 38 Special at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 11: Grand Funk Railroad at 3:30 p.m.; Charlie Wilson at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 12: Lorrie Morgan at 3:30 p.m.; Becky G at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 13: Jamey Johnson at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 14: Train at 7:30 p.m.

Unannounced festival details

What we don't know:

Festival officials have not yet released individual ticket prices or seating charts for the Wish Farms Soundstage performances. Organizers also have not confirmed whether additional acts will be added to the afternoon slots on March 7, March 13 or March 14.

Plant City tradition and celebration

What they're saying:

Festival leadership emphasized multi-generational appeal as the inspiration behind the 2027 theme, "A Timeless Tradition."

"Every year, the Florida Strawberry Festival brings people together through the traditions, memories and experiences that make this community so special," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. "Our 2027 theme, 'A Timeless Tradition,' reflects the lasting connection generations of families have with this Festival. We are excited to welcome an outstanding lineup of entertainers representing a variety of musical styles and generations. From longtime favorites to some of today's most exciting artists, there is something for everyone to enjoy. We look forward to celebrating another unforgettable year with our community and visitors."

Eastern Hillsborough County harvest impact

By the numbers:

The community event celebrates the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County across an 11-day run, according to festival organizers. More than 600,000 visitors attend annually to experience headline concerts, youth livestock shows, commercial exhibits and the event's famous strawberry shortcake.

Advance ticket sale information

What's next:

Advance tickets for gate admission and headline entertainment shows go on sale Thursday, Dec. 10, at 8 a.m. EST, festival officials said.

Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office, located at 2209 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City. Tickets will also be available online here, through the Festival app or by calling 813-754-1996.