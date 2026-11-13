Temperatures to drop across Bay Area this weekend: Here’s how cold it will get
TAMPA, Fla. - A perfectly timed cold front is bringing breezy, cooler and drier conditions to the region this weekend, though residents will need jackets as morning temperatures drop into the 40s.
Weekend cold front forecast
What we know:
Forecasters say the incoming cold front will deliver delightful, dry weather alongside gusty breezes.
While inland and northern communities will easily dip into the 40s on Saturday and Sunday mornings, water temperatures will keep coastal neighborhoods slightly milder in the lower 50s.
Next week's weather outlook
What's next:
Computer models have backed off earlier projections of a very wet pattern for next week, leaving the region with a breezy forecast and just a 20% to 30% chance of rain.
Forecasters encourage residents to enjoy the crisp air while it lasts, as temperatures are expected to climb up near 80 degrees by Wednesday.
Wind and rainfall totals
What we don't know:
Forecasters have not yet released specific wind speed projections or exact rainfall totals for next week's 20% to 30% chance of precipitation.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg, who analyzed computer forecast models and temperature data for the upcoming week.