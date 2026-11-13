Temperatures to drop across Bay Area this weekend: Here’s how cold it will get

The Brief A cold front will bring breezy, cooler and drier weather across the region this weekend, dropping inland morning temperatures into the 40s. Coastal areas are expected to stay slightly warmer in the lower 50s due to nearby water temperatures on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Rain chances for next week have dropped to 20% to 30%, and temperatures will rebound to near 80 degrees by Wednesday.



A perfectly timed cold front is bringing breezy, cooler and drier conditions to the region this weekend, though residents will need jackets as morning temperatures drop into the 40s.

Weekend cold front forecast

What we know:

Forecasters say the incoming cold front will deliver delightful, dry weather alongside gusty breezes.

While inland and northern communities will easily dip into the 40s on Saturday and Sunday mornings, water temperatures will keep coastal neighborhoods slightly milder in the lower 50s.

Next week's weather outlook

What's next:

Computer models have backed off earlier projections of a very wet pattern for next week, leaving the region with a breezy forecast and just a 20% to 30% chance of rain.

Forecasters encourage residents to enjoy the crisp air while it lasts, as temperatures are expected to climb up near 80 degrees by Wednesday.

Wind and rainfall totals

What we don't know:

Forecasters have not yet released specific wind speed projections or exact rainfall totals for next week's 20% to 30% chance of precipitation.