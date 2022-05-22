FHP: 1 dead, 1 arrested following crash in Pasco County

Troopers have arrested a Georgia man after they say he hit and killed a pedestrian on Wesley Chapel Blvd. early Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Erik Enrique Zheng-Sam, 27, was traveling north on Wesley Chapel Blvd., approaching Hyde Park Blvd., shortly before 2:30 a.m. when he struck a 31-year-old Land O’Lakes man who was walking in the northbound lane of Wesley Chapel Blvd.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Zheng-Sam was later arrested by troopers for DUI and taken to the Pasco County Jail.