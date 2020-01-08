FHP: 15-year-old girl dies in I-75 crash after mother led troopers on chase

article

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 15-year-old girl died in a crash after her mother refused to pull over for troopers and led them on a chase through two counties on I-75.

According to FHP, 34-year-old Cinceria Cooke, from Atlanta, Georgia, was behind the wheel around 1 a.m. Tuesday with her two daughters, ages 15 and 17, in the car.

Two troopers attempted to pull Cooke over after radar clocked her vehicle going 103 miles per hour.

With FHP patrol cars following her, Cooke continued a "reckless driving pattern," including passing other vehicles on the emergency shoulder, improper lane changes, and continuing to speed over 100 mph.

Cooke abruptly exited the highway at the SR-47 exit in Columbia County, only to get right back on I-75 while marked patrol cars followed with their lights flashing.

She drove for another 16 miles before exiting the highway a second time at the CR 136 exit, where FHP said she lost control of the car and struck several pine trees on the shoulder.

Cooke's 15-year-old daughter, Aniyah Bynes, was pronounced dead at the scene, while her 17-year-old daughter, Clexia Bynes, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Cooke was taken to UF Shands Medical Center with serious injuries. Charges are pending.