St. Pete Beach residents to protest issuing permits for concert planned during nesting season

The Brief Residents plan protests over the Country Thunder festival at TradeWinds Resort, citing concerns it could disrupt sea turtle and shorebird nesting season starting in May. Organizers say conservation measures will be in place and highlight the event’s potential economic boost for the area. The festival’s fate remains uncertain, as the city awaits a completed permit application before making a final decision.



A three-day country music festival planned on St. Pete Beach is causing controversy, as residents and city leaders weigh environmental concerns against potential economic benefits.

Residents plan to protest, hoping to encourage the city to deny the permits necessary to hold the concert.

The backstory:

The Country Thunder concert series is scheduled for May 8 to 10 at TradeWinds Resort. It’s right at the start of nesting season for sea turtles and shorebirds along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The timing has sparked pushback from residents who say the event could disrupt fragile wildlife during a critical period.

A protest is planned for Saturday morning on St. Pete Beach, where opponents are urging the city to deny permits for the event.

"I feel that it never should have been entertained by our city to begin with," resident Claudine Reese said.

Reese and others worry noise, lighting and crowds could interfere with nesting behaviors, potentially causing long-term harm.

"There are some [turtles] that come first week of May. So, we don't wanna lose any of those nests. We wanna make sure that even if it's one or two females, we don't want them dumping the eggs in the water, abandoning the eggs," Reese said.

There’s also concern for the Black Skimmer colonies that call St. Pete Beach home.

"If there’s noise, if there’s lights, sometimes they will abandon their chicks. It’s really a dangerous game I think the city is playing if we go forward with the concert," Reese said.

What they're saying:

The festival, hosted at the TradeWinds Resort, is expected to draw large crowds and features nationally known artists, including Zach Top, Kane Brown and Shaboozey.

Event organizers say they are aware of the environmental concerns and plan to take precautions. According to TradeWinds management, trained turtle trackers will be on-site, conducting twice-daily nest monitoring. A portion of ticket sales will also support conservation efforts.

FOX 13 asked why they would book the event during nesting season.

"Fair question," TradeWinds manager Travis Johnson said, when asked about the timing. "When we were presented with the opportunity from Country Thunder, obviously there's some great talent and this talent has to book quite a bit in advance. So the talent was locked in. They were looking for a home."

Johnson added that if they host the event annually, it would be scheduled outside of nesting season.

The other side:

Supporters of the concert point to the potential economic boost, especially as the community continues to recover from impacts tied to the 2024 hurricane season.

"I’m hoping we can do it, the city needs it, the residents would love to have it," one resident said during a recent meeting.

What's next:

FOX 13 asked TradeWinds what it would do if the city did not issue the permit.

"We're really kind of going forward. We know we can do this responsibly, safely in an event that everybody can enjoy," Johnson said.

Some worry approving the permit could set a precedent for similar events during environmentally sensitive times.

"If the city allows this, then others will expect the same," Reese said.

Residents plan to protest Saturday morning outside the TradeWinds.

The final decision rests with the city manager. Officials say a complete permit application has not yet been submitted for review.

TradeWinds Full Statement:

"TradeWinds Resort is proud to host Country Thunder Florida 2026 on St. Pete Beach and is committed to delivering the event responsibly, safely, and in close partnership with the local community.

From the outset, we have worked alongside the City of St. Pete Beach, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, Audubon Society, and Florida Department of Environmental Protection and environmental experts to ensure the festival meets or exceeds all environmental standards. A certified avian specialist from Environmental Consultants of Florida is actively monitoring any nesting activity before, during, and through event teardown, in alignment with all Audubon-recommended protections. A survey conducted on March 30, 2026, found no nests on the property. Further precautions include the nightly removal of temporary walkways and the careful placement of fencing to ensure unobstructed passage of sea turtles along the shoreline.

In addition, Turtle Trackers will be onsite conducting twice-daily nest monitoring, with a portion of all ticket sales supporting their ongoing conservation efforts. We are also creating opportunities to educate attendees through an on-site booth and digital content focused on protecting shorebirds, sea turtles, and local wildlife with oversight from the Audubon Society.

Operationally, we have implemented thoughtful measures to minimize disruption and protect the surrounding area. From the earliest stages of planning, transportation and parking have been a key focus. The majority of event parking will be located offsite at Tropicana Field, with dedicated transportation provided to and from the resort. This approach is designed to significantly reduce traffic and limit the number of vehicles entering St. Pete Beach. In addition, expanded restroom facilities will be in place to support attendees, along with comprehensive waste management and cleanup protocols before, during and after the event.

Country Thunder Florida 2026 represents a meaningful opportunity to give back to the community. We are partnering with Hurricane Helpers of Florida to drive hurricane relief efforts through onsite fundraising, including an autographed guitar auction, as well as a dedicated ticketing platform that returns a portion of proceeds directly to the community.

In addition, we have been in discussions with Keep Pinellas Beautiful as part of our ongoing relationship. TradeWinds often supports Keep Pinellas Beautiful with their monthly clean ups, and the organization has expressed interest in collaborating on a post- event cleanup alongside the TradeWinds Green Team.

Beyond careful planning, Country Thunder represents a significant economic driver for St. Pete Beach. Festivals like this generate meaningful visitation and support local businesses, from hotels and restaurants to transportation providers and event crews, while creating critical seasonal employment opportunities. Collectively, these events contribute tens of millions in direct spending and over $150 million in total economic impact annually, making them one of the most important economic weekends of the year for many in the community. In addition, Country Thunder is committed to giving back, with proceeds supporting local charities and grassroots organizations.

Along with other coastal communities in Florida, St. Pete Beach has a strong track record of hosting cultural events, and we are confident this festival will reflect the community’s values, balancing environmental stewardship with meaningful economic benefit.

We remain committed to transparency and will continue to keep the community informed as plans progress, with a focus on delivering an event that residents and visitors alike can feel proud of."