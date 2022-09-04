FHP: Motorcyclist dies after being struck by 6 vehicles, including tractor-trailer following crash

A Tampa man lost his life Saturday night after losing control of his motorcycle and being hit by multiple vehicles on I-75.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 43-year-old man was traveling northbound on I-75 near US 301 when he lost control of the motorcycle for an unknown reason.

Troopers say the man was separated from the bike as it overturned and came to a final rest in the center northbound lanes.

According to FHP, following the crash, the man and the motorcycle were struck by four sedans, a pickup truck, and a tractor-trailer.

The man died at the scene.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.