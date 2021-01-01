FHP: Woman dies after vehicle plunges 20 feet into pond following crash

article

A 22-year-old woman died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. on East Lake Road, south of Trinity Blvd.

Troopers say the woman was traveling southbound on East Lake Road when, for an unknown reason, she lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle spun onto the grass shoulder, struck a sewer air release valve and collided with a handrail before dropping 20 feet into an adjacent pond.

She died at the scene.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app