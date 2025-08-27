Fiery semi crash closes I-275 near I-4 until further notice; 1 taken to hospital: FHP

The Brief A Texas man was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck on I-4 at the I-275 junction in Tampa. FHP said the semi was heading westbound on I-4 when the driver had a medical emergency. Because of the fire, compromised structural integrity of the overpass and diesel fuel spilling onto I-275 below, FHP said the north and southbound lanes of I-275 are closed until further notice.



A Texas man was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck on I-4 at the I-275 junction in Tampa, according to authorities.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol said the semi, which was empty, was heading westbound on I-4, but as the vehicle entered the downtown exit ramp for Ashley Street, the driver had a medical emergency.

The 61-year-old Texas man lost control of the semi, which slammed into the outside barrier guardrail and concrete wall, troopers said. The semi then caught fire after coming to a stop along the overpass atop I-275, investigators said.

FHP said the driver is in stable condition.

Because of the fire, compromised structural integrity of the overpass and diesel fuel spilling onto I-275 below, FHP said the north and southbound lanes of I-275 are closed until further notice in that area.

Northbound I-275 traffic is being diverted onto I-4's eastbound lanes. Westbound traffic on I-4 is being diverted to the northbound lanes of I-275, according to troopers.

