Fiery semi crash closes I-275 near I-4 until further notice; 1 taken to hospital: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. - A Texas man was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck on I-4 at the I-275 junction in Tampa, according to authorities.
What we know:
The Florida Highway Patrol said the semi, which was empty, was heading westbound on I-4, but as the vehicle entered the downtown exit ramp for Ashley Street, the driver had a medical emergency.
The 61-year-old Texas man lost control of the semi, which slammed into the outside barrier guardrail and concrete wall, troopers said. The semi then caught fire after coming to a stop along the overpass atop I-275, investigators said.
FHP said the driver is in stable condition.
Because of the fire, compromised structural integrity of the overpass and diesel fuel spilling onto I-275 below, FHP said the north and southbound lanes of I-275 are closed until further notice in that area.
Northbound I-275 traffic is being diverted onto I-4's eastbound lanes. Westbound traffic on I-4 is being diverted to the northbound lanes of I-275, according to troopers.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Florida Highway Patrol.