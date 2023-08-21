Fifth annual Tampa Bay Tap Festival returns this weekend at the Straz

It’s a celebration of the tap dancing artform and it returns this weekend in Tampa.

The fifth annual Tampa Bay Tap Festival will take place at the Patel Conservatory at the Straz from August 25-27th.

It’ll feature over a dozen classes for all levels of kids and adults taught by world-renowned teaching faculty Aaron Tolson, Derrick Grant and Jason Janas.

The workshops will culminate into a showcase on Saturday evening at the Straz for Copasetic.

For more information, visit tampabaytapdance.com