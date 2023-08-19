7th and Grove providing southern comfort food in the center of Ybor City

On the busy stretch of 7th Avenue in Ybor City, you'll find a southern treasure that's making a bid to make the community better one meal at a time.

"7th and Grove has been in the community about four years," shared Khalilaa McDuffie, the owner, "We are known for our southern comfort fine dining foods."

Don't let the modesty fool you. The core belief is that food is a universal storyteller with a special way of bringing people together, and McDuffie's chefs are prepared to make for great stories.

"We have the best catfish in the whole State of Florida," she boasted, and the menu supports that claim as some of their best-selling dishes are based on catfish.

The menu also features smoked gouda grits, braised oxtails and collards, gulf shrimp and creole sauce and many more mouth-watering offerings.

McDuffie spoke about being in the center of Ybor City, "Ybor is like a cultural hub for us here in Central Florida, especially on 7th Ave. Ybor is just transforming into something so surreal. Everyone has a love and passion for Ybor."

7th and Grove is more than just a brunch and dinner place. They also own and operate a coffee shop for the morning crowd.

"We also have Roast on 7th where you can get fresh bakery pastries, breads made daily, hot breakfast sandwiches, sub sandwiches," said McDuffie.

But the real joy is being in an area that has always been a center of attention for Tampa's nightlife.

"It's great to see the streets filled with so many people (and) so many different restaurants," exclaimed McDuffie.

To learn more about 7th and Grove, click here.

To learn more about Roast on 7th, click here.