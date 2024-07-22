Fire at abandoned house in Gibsonton causes heavy traffic on US 41
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A fire at an abandoned house in Gibsonston caused heavy traffic delays early Monday morning, according to authorities.
Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
According to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, they responded to a fire at an abandoned house on US Highway 41 at around 4 a.m. on Monday.
They were first alerted to the fire when callers reported seeing a large fire in the distance as they drove along US 41. Responding units could see a large plume of smoke from a distance and saw the house was fully engulfed in flames.
It took firefighters 25 minutes to control the blaze, according to HCFR. There were no occupants inside the structure, as it was reportedly abandoned.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.