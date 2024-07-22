Tampa Bay area, Florida leaders react after Biden bows out of 2024 presidential race

Strong reactions to President Biden's announcement to drop out of the presidential race are coming from state leaders on both sides of the aisle.

The president announced in a statement Sunday that he would be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris for the nomination.

READ: Joe Biden drops out: A timeline of his decision to withdraw

Florida democrats told FOX 13 with Biden dropping out, the party can come back together and be more unified so they can beat former president Donald Trump in November. Meanwhile, Republicans are using the announcement to tout Trump's record in hopes of luring in undecided voters.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

"[Kamala] has worked hand-in-hand with President Biden in order to make sure that America is working for working-class people and everyday people. I think that her caliber as a stateswoman and as a woman that is able to get things done is tremendous and I think that we have an opportunity to make history to have a first woman president," Democratic State Rep. Michele Rayner of St. Pete said.

Bay Area democratic mayors praised the president's decision. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wrote in-part on X, "President Biden today demonstrated his character and patriotism..."

Meanwhile, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch wrote in part "...while his decision was difficult, I stand in full support of VP @KamalaHarris as the democratic nominee."

"Whether it's the right move or not. This is what it is. I think there's been a lot of anxiety out there with Democrats and just people in general wondering what it was going to be and now we know. Vice President Kamala Harris is stepping in to be the top of that ticket and now I think we must do everything we possibly can to support her," Democratic Minority Leader State Rep. Fentrice Driskell said.

Congresswoman Kathy Castor who previously called for Biden to drop out issued a statement on X writing in part "There is a lot at stake in this election and I have full confidence in Vice President Harris..."

Meanwhile, Republicans like U.S. Senator Rick Scott are calling on Biden to resign from the presidency.

In a lengthy statement, he wrote in part that Biden's announcement "...changes very little as to the stakes of this election. We cannot allow the American dream to be destroyed and replaced with California socialism. Come November, we will defeat the Democrats, elect Donald J. Trump, take back the Senate and the House, and save our country."