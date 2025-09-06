Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out at Brooksville home, 1 person hospitalized: HCFR

Published  September 6, 2025 4:05pm EDT
Brooksville
The Brief

    • A house fire broke out at a Brooksville home on Saturday morning, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.
    • One person was hospitalized and another was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One person was hospitalized and another was treated on scene for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a Brooksville home early on Saturday morning, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Fire crews responded to the 5300 block of Golddust Rd where they found heavy smoke coming from a bedroom in the front of the house.

HCFR says that crews were able to knock down the flames while searching for possible victims.

Everyone was able to get out of the home safely and no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hernando County Fire Rescue.

