Fire tears through clubhouse in Venice mobile home community

A fire Wednesday morning burned the clubhouse inside a mobile home community in Venice.

Firefighters were called to the Bay Indies clubhouse, located at 950 Bay Indies Blvd. in Venice, shortly after 5 a.m.

While Venice Fire Rescue, Nokomis and Sarasota County fire departments worked to douse the blaze, embers sparked a second fire at a nearby manufactured home.

A woman inside the home made it out safely and called 911.

Firefighters say the clubhouse suffered extensive damage in the blaze.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.