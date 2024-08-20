Firefighter hospitalized after crews battle fire at Dunedin home
DUNEDIN, Fla. - A firefighter is recovering after suffering a "heat-related injury" while batting a house fire, the Dunedin Fire Department said.
Officials said crews found heavy flames and smoke coming from the home off Overlea Dr. shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Courtesy: Dunedin Fire Dept.
It took nearly an hour to get the flames under control, the fire department said.
One firefighter went to the hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.
Two cats were also rescued from the home, according to fire officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter