Firefighter hospitalized after crews battle fire at Dunedin home

A firefighter is recovering after suffering a "heat-related injury" while batting a house fire, the Dunedin Fire Department said.

Officials said crews found heavy flames and smoke coming from the home off Overlea Dr. shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Courtesy: Dunedin Fire Dept.

It took nearly an hour to get the flames under control, the fire department said.

One firefighter went to the hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

Two cats were also rescued from the home, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

