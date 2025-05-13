'Flames shooting out': Residents react to St. Pete Beach CVS fire, as store shuts down again

The Brief A massive three-alarm fire tore through a CVS on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday afternoon, forcing nearby stores to evacuate. The flames quickly consumed the CVS, causing the roof to collapse. No timeline has been given for when the CVS will reopen as the investigation into the fire’s cause continues.



A massive three-alarm fire tore through a CVS on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday afternoon, sending thick smoke into the air and forcing nearby stores to evacuate. While no injuries were reported, residents and workers were left stunned — many just reopening stores from last fall’s hurricane flooding.

"It was terrifying," said Alex Sparra, who was near the scene when the fire broke out. "I heard the alarms go off and all the people come out, and within five minutes the whole thing was ablaze."

His brother Max adding, "At first I thought the whole strip was on fire. It hits pretty close to home."

The flames quickly consumed the CVS, causing the roof to collapse. Multiple businesses in the plaza suffered smoke damage, including Swim City, where employee Michelle Stapleton escaped.

"[My coworker] came into the backroom screaming there’s a fire," Stapleton said. "I said, ‘Let me grab my stuff,’ and she said, ‘No, there’s a fire, we have to go now.’ We saw the flames shooting out of CVS with all the people screaming, customers all screaming…"

Residents were especially devastated because many of the shops had only recently reopened following significant hurricane-related flood damage.

"This area was severely flooded with Hurricane Helene," said Susan Hilton, who lives nearby. "It affects the electrics... even though it’s been inspected, I wonder if that could be an element to it."

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Despite ongoing recovery from the hurricane — including one local fire station still closed — response crews arrived swiftly. Firefighters from multiple departments, along with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene.

"I felt helpless," Alex Sparra said. "But the police and fire department did a great job. I’m just glad everyone got out safely."

Several stores in the plaza remain closed pending air quality tests. No timeline has been given for when the CVS will reopen as the investigation into the fire’s cause continues.

