Flight school student dies after small plane crash in South Florida

article

A small plane from a flight school crashed Tuesday morning, leaving at least one person dead, police said.

The plane crashed about 9 a.m. next to a shopping center in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Miramar. According to WSVN, a flight school student passed away and an instructor was seriously injured in the crash.

City police said the plane had mechanical issues before trying to return to North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

WSVN reports that the plane likely came from Wayman Aviation Academy, The academy is a flight school based out of North Perry Airport.

The instructor is recovering at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Photographs show the plane smashed against a tree.

The Federal Aviation Administration said officials are investigating.