Florida Attorney General Uthmeier launches Major League Baseball uniform probe

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The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier launched a religious-discrimination probe into Major League Baseball following disputes over uniform enforcement. The investigation follows warnings issued to players who displayed Bible verses on their caps during a recent game. League officials face a July subpoena deadline to provide extensive documentation of their enforcement history regarding uniform rules.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued an investigative subpoena to Major League Baseball, launching a formal probe into allegations of selective uniform rule enforcement and religious discrimination against Christian players.

Florida uniform policy probe

What we know:

Attorney General James Uthmeier issued an investigative subpoena to Major League Baseball to investigate potential religious discrimination.

The state is examining whether the league selectively enforces uniform policies by punishing Christian players while permitting secular and ideological messages.

READ: Florida AG launches investigation into NFL Rooney Rule

San Francisco Giants dispute

The backstory:

The investigation stems from uniform warnings given to three San Francisco Giants pitchers, including Landen Roupp, who etched Bible verses on their caps during "Pride Night."

The verses referenced God’s covenant with humanity and the rainbow as its sign (Genesis 9:12-16).

MLB has claimed the action violated uniform regulations prohibiting any writing on apparel or equipment "regardless of the message" and that the warnings are "consistent with normal practice."

READ: Florida AG sues TikTok, alleging violations of state child safety law

The league claimed the markings violated apparel regulations, but Florida officials point to a history of approved social justice messaging.

Uthmeier's letter details MLB’s history of approving or overlooking similar modifications for favored causes, including Black Lives Matter sleeve patches, "United for Change" messaging, social justice statements on cleats, etchings on the pitcher’s mound, and other personal or ideological markings.

Selective uniform enforcement claims

What they're saying:

"Major League Baseball claims it does not tolerate discrimination based on religion, yet its actions tell a different story," Uthmeier said. "If MLB applauds ideological messages it prefers while reprimanding expressions of Christian faith, that is not neutral rule enforcement—it is religious discrimination that cannot stand in Florida."

Required league documents

Dig deeper:

The investigative subpoena commands the Major League Baseball to produce documents, including:

All uniform and equipment rules, interpretive guidance, and the specific provisions cited for the June 2026 warnings;

Complete enforcement history since 2020 showing every instance of warnings or discipline for markings—versus every instance where markings were permitted without action, including "social justice" expressions, and religious citations;

Documents concerning approvals or relaxations of rules for "Permitted Expression" (BLM patches, social justice messages, sponsor logos, etc.) and how MLB distinguishes these from religious expression;

Policies on "Pride Night" or themed apparel expectations, any adverse actions against players for their declining to participate, and any consequences tied to religious expression;

Internal deliberations on the June 2026 warnings, complaints received, and any compliance analysis with MLB’s anti-discrimination Code

Records for players and personnel at the Rays, Marlins, and fifteen Grapefruit League clubs across Florida.

Timeline:

League officials must hand over all requested documents, including policies affecting 15 Grapefruit League clubs across Florida, by July 23, 2026.

Major League Baseball response

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how Major League Baseball will respond to the demands for internal documents.

It remains unclear if any league officials or players will face immediate legal penalties while the state reviews the case.