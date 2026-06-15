Florida AG sues TikTok, alleging violations of state child safety law

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The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier launched a major lawsuit against social media giant TikTok for violating online child protection laws. The state alleges the platform knowingly targets and hooks minors while falsely telling parents that graphic content is mild and infrequent. Legal filings state the company allows children under 14 years old to create accounts in direct violation of Florida's strict new statutes.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a lawsuit against TikTok, accusing the social media giant of violating Florida's online child protection laws and misleading parents about the safety of content on the app.

Florida TikTok lawsuit

What we know:

The lawsuit, announced Monday, alleges TikTok illegally allows children to create accounts and exposes young users to harmful content while prioritizing user engagement and profits.

According to the complaint, TikTok is violating Florida's House Bill 3, a law that took effect Jan. 1, 2025, aimed at protecting children online.

The state claims TikTok permits children under the age of 14 to create accounts despite the law prohibiting social media accounts for that age group. The lawsuit also alleges TikTok allows 15- and 16-year-olds to create accounts without getting parental consent, another requirement under the law.

"TikTok’s success hinges on its ability to addict children and teenagers to the platform," Uthmeier said. "TikTok knowingly deceives parents and allows children to be exposed to harmful and inappropriate content in direct violation of Florida law. We have zero tolerance for companies that prioritize profit over children’s safety. TikTok should expect to be held accountable."

Protection of state youth

Dig deeper:

The lawsuit also alleges TikTok violates the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act by misrepresenting the nature of content available to young users.

According to the attorney general's office, TikTok markets itself in app stores as appropriate for users ages 13 and older while describing content involving sexual themes, drug use, profanity, self-harm, suicide and eating disorders as "mild" and "infrequent."

State officials argue those descriptions are inaccurate and that such content appears frequently on the platform, often in graphic detail.

Florida's complaint further claims that TikTok intentionally targets children and teenagers as key users of its platform.

The lawsuit alleges the company's business model relies on features designed to encourage addictive behavior, particularly among younger users who may be more vulnerable to prolonged engagement.

Florida family protections

What they're saying:

State attorneys also say TikTok has been aware internally of potential harms to children for years but failed to address those concerns.

TikTok.

"The State of Florida stands with families in protecting our children from the abuses of addictive social media apps," State Rep. Chip LaMarca said. "Thank you to the AG for pursuing the fight against these bad actors."

Legal action

What's next:

Court proceedings will determine whether TikTok violated House Bill 3 and state consumer protection statutes.

TikTok response

What we don't know:

TikTok had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time the lawsuit was announced.