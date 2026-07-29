St. Pete Beach mothballs: Two men arrested in plot to disrupt nesting shorebirds

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The Brief Florida wildlife officials arrested two men accused of placing over 1,000 mothballs on St. Pete Beach to prevent protected birds from nesting. Investigators tracked the purchase of the toxic pest deterrent back to a local hotel owner following a months-long inquiry that began in April. The scatter site serves as a vital habitat for black skimmers, housing roughly 10% of the entire remaining population in Pinellas County.



Two men face criminal charges after state wildlife investigators uncovered a plot to scatter over 1,000 toxic mothballs across St. Pete Beach to disrupt a vital shorebird nesting area.

St. Pete Beach bird investigation

What we know:

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested Robert Czyszczon and Christopher Monroe following a months-long investigation into illegal pest control along the shoreline.

They first responded to reports of mothballs scattered on St. Pete Beach behind the Plaza Beach Hotel on April 20, and investigators said they worked with Audubon Society volunteers and concerned beach goers to remove them. The next day, 500 more mothballs were found in the same area, according to FWC.

Pictured: Robert Czyszczon. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

Through video surveillance and receipt records at a local Walmart, authorities said Czyszczon, the owner of the Plaza Beach Hotel, purchased the chemicals to prevent black skimmers, a state-protected imperiled species, from creating nests on the sand behind the property.

FWC says warrants were obtained for cell phone information that placed Czyszczon on the beach both nights the mothballs appeared. Incriminating texts show that Czyszczon and Monroe did not want the birds nesting behind the hotel.

Monroe is the owner and manager of Chris' Beachside Bar on hotel property. FWC says he was identified through text messaging as participating in the planning and placement of the mothballs on the beach.

Pictured: Christopher Monroe. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

Both men face a felony charge of commercial littering alongside a misdemeanor count of attempting to take a state-listed imperiled species by harassment. Investigators traced the distribution back to April 20, when officers and concerned volunteers gathered to clear the hazardous chemicals off the public beach.

What they're saying:

Major Evan Laskowski, FWC's Southwest regional commander, released the following statement:

"Our officers remained committed to uncovering the facts and ensuring those responsible were held accountable. The illegal use of chemicals that can harm wildlife has no place on Florida's beaches, especially in areas where threatened and endangered shorebirds depend on safe nesting habitat. This case demonstrates our commitment to protecting Florida's natural resources through thorough investigations and strong partnerships."

Toxic hazards on public shorelines

Why you should care:

Environmental advocates labeled the incident a deliberate act of sabotage occurring just days before the birds were scheduled to arrive for their annual nesting. Mothballs contain volatile pesticides crafted exclusively for enclosed spaces, releasing dangerous toxic fumes when left exposed to open air.

Courtesy: Coastal Wildlife Advocacy Group.

The targeted site represents a critical sanctuary for the species, as Pinellas County hosts roughly 10% of the remaining black skimmer population. Leaving pesticides in sensitive coastal ecosystems creates severe health risks for both local wildlife and visiting beachgoers.

Hotel response and legal status

What we don't know:

Authorities have not clarified whether additional individuals face potential criminal charges in connection with the planning or purchasing of the chemicals.

FOX 13 reached out to representatives at the Plaza Beach Hotel for comment, but the business has not yet responded.