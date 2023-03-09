Florida beachgoers report unexpected encounters with nudists

Some Florida beachgoers are describing their surprise encounters with nudists at a popular stretch of sand in Brevard County.

"There's big fat guys laying there like this," one lady said. "I don't want to see that kind of stuff!"

"It was uncomfortable. She was covering her eyes," another told FOX 35.

Sections of the Canaveral National Seashore were damaged by the 2022 hurricanes and some signs marking areas of "nude sunbathing" were washed away in the storms at Playalinda Beach.

That had some families venturing onto stretches of beach they normally would not go.

Officials say there's no federal law addressing nudity on this beach since it's a national park. But according to the Brevard Sheriff's Office, parts of the beach are on state property where it's illegal to go nude.

"I'm frustrated because there was no sign. There was no warning for us to know what we were going to experience," said one beachgoer. To make matters worse, she said two men were seen committing lewd acts with children nearby. The men reportedly stopped before rangers arrived, so no arrests were made.

According to the sheriff's office, beachgoers should call them if they think someone is breaking the law and they'll come out to determine if it's federal or state.

Some nudists told FOX 35 they'd also like to see marked boundaries with warning signs because they don't want children to see them either.