Bald eagle rescued from alligator-filled Florida canal after crash-landing

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The Brief A bald eagle is recovering after being rescued by Florida deputies. Officials said the eagle crash-landed in a yard and then ended up in a nearby canal that is known to be home to large alligators. Deputies said the eagle appears to have a significant wing injury.



In what’s dubbed a ‘majestic save’, deputies in Florida rescued an injured bald eagle that got stuck in a canal unable to take flight.

What we know:

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a large bald eagle crash-landed in a yard in the Stuart West/Cobblestone community in Palm City.

Afterward, it tried to lift off, but ended up in a nearby canal that was known to be home to large alligators.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

A resident who witnessed the incident called the MCSO, and Corporal William Weiss and Animal Services Officer Shannon McGee waded into the water as the eagle struggled and began moving farther out.

However, they were able to safely secure the bird and bring it back to shore.

The eagle was taken to an area wildlife hospital, where it is being evaluated and is in stable condition.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said the eagle appears to have a significant wing injury.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, MCSO wrote, "We’re grateful for the quick response and teamwork shown in this rescue… We also want to thank the resident for making the call immediately, which played a critical role in ensuring a quick response and ultimately saving the eagle."