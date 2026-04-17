Florida family warns of AI scam targeting owners of missing pets

The Brief Scammers are using Artificial Intelligence to manipulate pictures of missing pets and scam owners. The scammers claim the pet was hit by a car and needs emergency surgery.



A Florida family is sharing their story to warn other pet owners after scammers used Artificial Intelligence to orchestrate a scam involving their missing dog.

Bill Cosens said the ordeal began Sunday morning shortly after his beagle mix, Archer, escaped from his backyard. After posting about his missing dog on social media, Cosens received a call from a woman claiming she had found the dog.

The caller told Cosens that Archer had been hit by a vehicle and required $2,800 for immediate emergency surgery. The scammer sent photos that appeared to show Archer on an operating table using pictures Cosens posted to social media. The pictures were fake and AI-generated.

Generated AI Photos

What they're saying:

"When we start thinking logically and stepping back from our emotions, then it starts becoming pretty obvious that we're being scammed," Cosens said. "And now we go from being upset and distraught to being pretty ticked off."

Cosens grew suspicious when he researched the address provided for the veterinary clinic by the scammer and discovered it was the address to the nearby city hall. He luckily didn’t send any money.

Cosens said a neighbor witnessed a woman putting Archer into a vehicle and driving away. The neighbor was eventually able to track the woman down and return the dog safely to Cosens.

A Growing Trend:

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident. This case mirrors a similar report from St. Petersburg earlier this year, where another pet owner was targeted by a nearly identical scheme. In that instance, the victim's bank flagged the suspicious transaction before the funds were transferred.

RELATED: Florida couple says scammers used AI-generated picture of missing puppy while trying to steal $2K

Experts say these scammers often "scrape" photos from social media lost-and-found posts and use AI tools to add fake injuries or medical equipment to the images.

Cosens advises anyone in a similar situation to remain vigilant despite the emotional toll of a lost pet.

"The first biggest thing to avoid being scammed, I would say, is if they're not willing to meet you in person and get payment in person, they're scamming you," Cosens said.