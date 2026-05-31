"Lakeland's hidden gem: Raw oysters in a bowling alley

The Brief Maple Lanes in Lakeland has attracted a dedicated crowd of regular diners as their pub offers a menu of fresh seafood in addition to classic pub fare. Lucky's Sports Bar boasts raw oysters and other menu options that will change your mind about pub food. The local following is an endorsement for the signature items and mixed drinks in this unlikely location.



A Lakeland sports bar tucked inside a local bowling alley flips the script on the idea that such a place can't offer a high-quality dining experience.

Lucky's Sports Bar, located at Maple Lanes in Lakeland, not only offers the classic pub fare and mixed drinks one would expect, but they also have fresh seafood and raw oysters that keep bringing customers back for more.

Maple Lanes

Lakeland community hub

What we know:

Tucked away inside Maple Lanes in Lakeland is what locals know as a diamond in the rough.

"Lucky's is a unique spot," said operations manager Bobby Teft. "It's a community place where everybody gets together."

Sure, people come to enjoy family time in the lanes at the bowling alley, but the atmosphere of Lucky’s is not what anyone would expect inside such a venue.

"It's just like a big hub. You wouldn't think for, you know, a bowling alley to have," said Teft. "We have regulars that have been coming here for decades. People that come here… every Friday and Saturday."

There’s live music, mixed drinks and draft beer specials and then, there’s the food.

Bowling alley elevated dining expectations

What they're saying:

The kitchen prepares a variety of fresh items, some that is expected, like wings and pizza, but then others are a surprise, like steamed peel-and-eat shrimp, and both raw and steamed oysters.

"When people see our oysters, they're real big, and they're fresh," said Teft. "So when they get them, they don't expect them to be of that quality."

The shrimp comes steamed and peel-and-eat. It’s not your standard pub fare.

"You wouldn't think for, you know, a bowling alley, to have this quality of food," Teft said. "The food they put out is just, it's amazing. Everything is fresh and prepared right and we(‘ve) got the best wings, the best oysters."

Since the venue is unassuming and familiar, that enhances the customer’s experience. The staff plays a vital role with their friendly service, and the surprisingly good food is a memory-maker encouraging a return trip even without going bowling.

What you can do:



Maple Lanes Lakeland is located at 4318 U.S. Highway 98 North. The bowling alley is open Sunday through Thursday from 9am until midnight. On Friday and Saturday, they open at 9am and remain open until 1am. Lucky’s opens at 11am each day there inside the venue.