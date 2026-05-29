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Human bones found in wooded area spurs death investigation: PCSO

By Lindsey Gimbert
Published  May 29, 2026 8:23 AM EDT
Lakeland
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • The Polk County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after deputies found human bones near Lakeland on Thursday night.
    • PCSO said deputies were dispatched to a wooded area where they found a set of human bones.
    • Deputies say the investigation is ongoing, and updates will be released as they become available.

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office started a death investigation after human bones were found near Lakeland Thursday night.

What we know:

According to PCSO, deputies were dispatched to a wooded area near Fish Hatchery Road and Morgan Combee Road around 7:47 p.m., where they found human bones. Upon this discovery, deputies began a death investigation.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how these bones ended up in the woods, or who they belong to.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be released as they become available.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Lakeland