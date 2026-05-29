Human bones found in wooded area spurs death investigation: PCSO

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after deputies found human bones near Lakeland on Thursday night. PCSO said deputies were dispatched to a wooded area where they found a set of human bones. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing, and updates will be released as they become available.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office started a death investigation after human bones were found near Lakeland Thursday night.

What we know:

According to PCSO, deputies were dispatched to a wooded area near Fish Hatchery Road and Morgan Combee Road around 7:47 p.m., where they found human bones. Upon this discovery, deputies began a death investigation.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how these bones ended up in the woods, or who they belong to.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be released as they become available.