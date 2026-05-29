Human bones found in wooded area spurs death investigation: PCSO
LAKELAND, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office started a death investigation after human bones were found near Lakeland Thursday night.
What we know:
According to PCSO, deputies were dispatched to a wooded area near Fish Hatchery Road and Morgan Combee Road around 7:47 p.m., where they found human bones. Upon this discovery, deputies began a death investigation.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how these bones ended up in the woods, or who they belong to.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.