Florida firefighters rescue cat trapped in burning home

Firefighters in Palm Beach County rushed to save a cat trapped in a family's burning home on Thursday.

Fire rescue says crews responded to the fire in the Jupiter area as flames continued to spread.

Officials say everyone got out of the house safely, but the cat was still inside with dark black smoke billowing.

Firefighters entered the home and found the pet, then used an oxygen mask to revive it.

