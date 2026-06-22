Florida Forest Service warns of drought ahead of Fourth of July as wildfire threat remains present

The Brief The Myakka River District of the Florida Forest Service continues to respond to daily wildfire calls as a drought remains. A 5-acre wildfire broke out Monday afternoon in Sarasota County, drawing a rapid response from fire crews. Officials are urging extreme caution with fireworks and outdoor equipment with the Independence Day holiday less than two weeks away.



Fire crews are battling daily wildfire outbreaks along the Florida coastline as a persistent summer drought creates fire dangers. The Florida Forest Service is warning the public to use caution with outdoor tools and holiday celebrations as Independence Day approaches.

Florida drought dangers

What we know:

It is incredibly hot outside, and an ongoing drought has contributed to wildfire dangers across the region. The Myakka River District with the Florida Forest Service reports that emergency fire calls pop up every single day. Officials state that areas west of the interstate along the coastline are sitting six to seven inches below normal rainfall levels.

On Monday afternoon, lines at the Florida Forest Service started going off as a 5-acre fire broke out near Winchester Boulevard and South River Road in Sarasota County.

With the holiday less than two weeks away, emergency personnel are preparing for calls.

"A lot of folks think just because we are getting some rain that we are out, but as of now, especially the coastline, anything west of the interstate, we are like 6-7 inches below normal," Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Patrick Mahoney said.

What they're saying:

Mahoney, who was born and raised in the area, noted this is one of the driest Junes he has ever seen. He warned against anything that conducts heat or sparks.

"Anything that conducts any heat, or sparks, fireworks, lawn mowers, edgers, just be extremely careful. If you’re going to mow, mow in the morning. That way it’s still dewy outside. With fireworks coming up, just be careful of the location, make sure you’re not shooting them off into the woods," Mahoney said.

Crews will monitor the days after the Fourth of July. Pilots will be checking for smoldering hotspots in the woods, so ground crews can jump on any flare-ups quickly.

Mahoney added, "With everything out there, just be extremely careful."

Sarasota burn bans

What you can do:

Only Sarasota, Hardee and DeSoto counties remain under a burn ban within the local area. If you plan to celebrate the holiday with fireworks, you should keep water nearby to ensure all debris is fully extinguished before throwing it in the trash.