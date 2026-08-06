‘You’re talking life and death’: Bay Area radio host warns parents after e-bike crash
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A Bay Area radio host is recovering from a severe e-bike crash that left her with broken bones and serves as a stark safety warning for local families.
Sidewalk crash severe injuries
What we know:
Candice Grey, a midday host for The JOY FM, broke her jaw in three places, fractured her ear canal and broke her shoulder after hitting a large crack in a sidewalk during a family bike ride. The crash launched her over the handlebars, causing her to land face-first on the concrete before spending seven days in the hospital.
Helmet refusal safety lesson
Why you should care:
Grey admitted she was not wearing a helmet because she did not want to mess up her hair, but she is now warning families that safety must come before appearance. Her message arrives as Tampa Bay area students prepare to return to school, prompting AAA to urge drivers and riders to share the road safely and use properly fitted helmets.
E-bike legal requirements Florida
Big picture view:
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is working to educate parents on the legal differences between e-bikes and higher-powered e-motos. Florida law mandates that e-bikes must have working pedals and motors under 750 watts; non-compliant vehicles are classified as motor vehicles requiring licensing and registration.
Back to school safety
What's next:
With the school year starting, local officials and deputies are encouraging parents to talk to their children about safe riding habits and traffic laws. Grey is asking every family to make helmets a required part of every ride.
The Source: This story is based on an interview conducted by FOX 13 with JOY FM radio host Candice Grey, along with information from AAA – The Auto Club Group and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Florida law regarding electric bicycles was also reviewed.