‘You’re talking life and death’: Bay Area radio host warns parents after e-bike crash

The Brief A Bay Area radio host is urging families to wear helmets after an e-bike crash left her with multiple broken bones. Candice Grey says she broke her jaw in three places after hitting a crack in a sidewalk during a family bike ride. The warning comes as AAA and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office remind parents to review e-bike safety before students return to school.



A Bay Area radio host is recovering from a severe e-bike crash that left her with broken bones and serves as a stark safety warning for local families.

Sidewalk crash severe injuries

What we know:

Candice Grey, a midday host for The JOY FM, broke her jaw in three places, fractured her ear canal and broke her shoulder after hitting a large crack in a sidewalk during a family bike ride. The crash launched her over the handlebars, causing her to land face-first on the concrete before spending seven days in the hospital.

Helmet refusal safety lesson

Why you should care:

Grey admitted she was not wearing a helmet because she did not want to mess up her hair, but she is now warning families that safety must come before appearance. Her message arrives as Tampa Bay area students prepare to return to school, prompting AAA to urge drivers and riders to share the road safely and use properly fitted helmets.

E-bike legal requirements Florida

Big picture view:

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is working to educate parents on the legal differences between e-bikes and higher-powered e-motos. Florida law mandates that e-bikes must have working pedals and motors under 750 watts; non-compliant vehicles are classified as motor vehicles requiring licensing and registration.

Back to school safety

What's next:

With the school year starting, local officials and deputies are encouraging parents to talk to their children about safe riding habits and traffic laws. Grey is asking every family to make helmets a required part of every ride.