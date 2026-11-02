Learjet may have broken apart before Florida deadly crash, NTSB says

The Brief Investigators are probing a deadly Learjet 60 crash in Florida near Palm Springs that killed all nine people aboard Sunday, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Cockpit audio revealed the plane descended up to 22,000 feet per minute after reporting icing and declaring an emergency, according to the NTSB. The NTSB says early evidence indicates the aircraft may have begun breaking apart before it hit the ground. Twenty-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha is the first victim identified as officials assist displaced mobile home residents.



The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused a deadly Learjet 60 crash in Florida near Palm Springs that killed all nine people aboard. The NTSB says early evidence indicates the aircraft may have begun breaking apart before it hit the ground.

Deadly Florida Learjet crash

NTSB Member Tom Chapman and Investigator-in-Charge Timothy Monville briefed media Monday on the investigation and the agency’s planned work at the crash scene in the coming days.

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About 20 NTSB investigators arrived Sunday evening, with additional staff arriving Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting with the investigation.

"On behalf of all of us at NTSB, I want to express our profound condolences to the family and friends of those lost in this tragedy. We are truly sorry for your loss," Chapman said.

What happened before the crash?

What we know:

NTSB officials said the Learjet departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport at about 10:37 a.m. Sunday, bound for North Eleuthera in the Bahamas. There were two flight crew members and seven passengers aboard.

The plane traveled toward its destination while communicating with air traffic control facilities along the route.

At about 12:47 p.m., the crew reported encountering light, clear icing and moderate turbulence while in contact with Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center. The crew said the plane was flying at 35,000 feet and experiencing altitude deviations of about 700 feet. The outside temperature was reported as minus 47 degrees Celsius, or minus 53 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the NTSB.

The NTSB says the crew later reported picking up precipitation and requested permission to climb to 37,000 feet, if able. Air traffic control approved the request.

Less than 30 seconds later, a transmission from the plane announced a descent, followed by a mayday call.

At about 12:48 p.m., the crew transmitted, "We are in an overspeed condition, descending," with the rest of the transmission unintelligible, according to the NTSB briefing.

Subsequent communications described the plane descending rapidly and included an altitude callout.

Cockpit audio captures crew’s final moments

Dig deeper:

Air traffic control recordings reviewed by FOX 13 captured additional details of the crew’s final communications as the plane rapidly lost altitude.

In the recordings, a pilot reported descending at 8,000 feet and then said the aircraft was descending at 10,000 feet per minute while declaring an emergency.

The pilot later reported an overspeed condition and a descent of 20,000 feet per minute.

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"We’re gonna crash into the ground," the pilot said in the recording.

The pilot subsequently reported descending at 22,000 feet per minute and banking at 60 degrees. The recording also includes additional cockpit sounds and a final "Look outside" transmission, with portions of the audio difficult to understand.

The recordings document the crew’s emergency communications, but investigators have not determined what caused the aircraft to enter the rapid descent.

Co-pilot identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha

Nathalia Gadelha, 20, was co-piloting the Learjet 60 when it crashed, her mother and stepfather told the New York Post, according to FOX 13’s reporting.

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Gadelha began flight lessons in 2020 under her father’s guidance and earned her private pilot’s license at age 17 while attending West Boca Raton High School. Her training was funded through the school district’s Aviation Academy. She later graduated from American Flyers flight school and was pursuing a career as a commercial airline pilot.

Gadelha is the first victim identified in the crash. Authorities have not yet released the official identities of the remaining victims.

NTSB investigation underway

Investigators are in the early stages of determining what happened and why. Chapman said the NTSB will not determine the probable cause at the crash scene, to avoid speculation.

Investigators are examining the weather conditions the crew encountered at altitude and are working to determine whether a cockpit voice recorder was aboard and can be recovered.

The NTSB also is looking into the aircraft model’s history. Chapman said investigators have not identified a history of crashes involving that type of jet, but the agency will examine the aircraft’s history for possible trends.

There is some indication the aircraft may have broken apart before impact, according to the briefing. Investigators are continuing to assess the wreckage and debris, which was scattered near homes and businesses.

Dashcam video obtained by Storyful appears to show the plane descending nose-first before hitting the ground and erupting into flames. The impact left a large crater near a roadway.

The NTSB expects several days of work at the scene. One major challenge is recovering the main wreckage from the roadway. Investigators also are assessing the extent of roadway damage and considering permanent fixed routes around the crash site.

The agency is interviewing people who witnessed the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to email witness@ntsb.gov. Officials ask people not to move any debris found near the scene and to contact authorities.

A person in a vehicle leaving an adjacent impacted area suffered a leg injury, according to the briefing.

Residents and businesses affected

The crash affected nearby residences and businesses, and officials believe hundreds of people were evacuated.

People who lived in affected mobile homes are staying with relatives or receiving shelter. Palm Beach County is under a state of emergency, and officials are working with local leaders and nonprofits to provide assistance.

Courtesy: Aki Kuusisto via Storyful

Palm Tran vouchers are being administered, and officials are working on temporary housing and rental car programs to help people return to work and get back on their feet. Portable showers are expected to be available at the shelter.

Officials also are working to help affected businesses remain open. Residents whose homes were damaged are encouraged to visit Palm Beach County’s website for assistance.

Victim identities and investigation timeline

What we don't know:

Medical examiners are still assessing the victims, and officials said they do not yet know when the remaining victims will be identified.

The NTSB did not provide a timeline for completing its investigation. Weather conditions are affecting and delaying work at the scene.