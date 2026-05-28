Florida MICHELIN Guide 2026: Tampa restaurant wins Green Star

The Brief Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery in Tampa secured a prestigious Green Star distinction as the MICHELIN Guide expanded statewide on Thursday The state culinary landscape added new honors across the region, bringing the total number of recognized Florida restaurants to 200.



The MICHELIN Guide highlighted Tampa's growing culinary scene on Thursday in its landmark first statewide selection in Florida, awarding a Green Star to a Tampa bakery and expanding its regional rankings.

Tampa mindful gastronomy

What we know:

Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery, located at 13830 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa, was awarded a MICHELIN Green Star for leading the way in mindful gastronomy.

The special eco-conscious distinction recognizes local establishments that impress inspectors with an innovative, committed vision for the future of food service. The regional culinary scene also maintained its standing on the elite list, with local favorites Kōsen, Koya and Rocca continuing to hold their places among the starred establishments. Across the entire state, anonymous inspectors evaluated eateries from the Panhandle to Key West, recognizing 200 total restaurants across 41 distinct cuisine types.

Unrevealed guide details

What we don't know:

The guide did not share the specific local calendar dates when inspectors visited the Tampa neighborhood eateries over the past year. Officials also have not released the exact timeline or dates for when destination partners will drop off the physical plaques to the local restaurant teams.

Historic guide growth

The backstory:

The global guide originally launched its North American coverage in New York back in 2005. It first entered Florida in 2022 by evaluating dining options strictly across Tampa, Miami and Orlando, before growing to include additional regions in 2025 and moving statewide this year. Inspectors evaluate every establishment using five consistent standards: quality of ingredients, mastery of techniques, harmony of flavors, the chef's personality, and consistency across the menu.

Complete restaurant values

By the numbers:

5 : Total eco-conscious Green Star restaurants currently operating across the state.

200 : Total dining spots recognized in the new expanded statewide Florida list.

10: New dining spots added to the affordable Bib Gourmand category.

Industry leader statements

What they're saying:

"Florida’s culinary landscape continues to evolve, which led our anonymous Inspectors on a journey from the Panhandle to Key West to uncover the best dining experiences and hidden gems to make up this year’s selection," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director for the MICHELIN Guide. "As we welcome two new restaurants into the MICHELIN Star family for the first time, we celebrate the depth of talent across all of Florida".

Next steps for eateries

What's next:

The culinary teams in the area will officially receive their physical restaurant plaques from destination partners over the coming months. Food lovers can immediately view the full, updated map of regional rankings and inspector commentary through the official website or mobile app.