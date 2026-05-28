Florida mother accused of child abuse after baby suffers 10 potential fractures: ‘Full of deception and lies’

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The Brief A Florida woman faces first-degree felony child abuse charges following a multi-county investigation into severe injuries suffered by an infant. Medical records revealed the victim sustained 10 separate bone fractures throughout the child's life, despite the suspect claiming the baby was dropped by someone else. Authorities booked the suspect into the Putnam County Jail before her release on a $50,000 bond with strict orders to stay away from unsupervised children.



A Florida woman has been arrested on felony child abuse charges after a several-month-long investigation that spanned multiple counties.

Florida mom arrested

What we know:

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Hunter Deeann Miller, 23, of San Mateo, took a less-than-a-year-old baby to an emergency room in St. John’s County in November 2025.

The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office stated that it contacted the Flagler County Sheriff's Office because the baby may have suffered a broken arm at a Palm Coast residence during Thanksgiving.

False child abuse accusations

Dig deeper:

Miller reportedly told deputies she was at the house when another person dropped the baby on the floor.

Investigators said that the claim was not true.

They added that cameras in the house showed that the child was never dropped, nor did the child fall while at the house.

Miller was named as a possible suspect.

While investigating, the child's biological father reportedly told detectives he discovered a series of medical reports, including multiple past fractures.

According to detectives, medical records and a forensic analysis showed the baby had sustained 10 potential fractures, which is more than one fracture a month in the child's short life.

After interviewing multiple sources, the person Miller named as a suspect was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Investigators said some of the fractures to the child had occurred before this person had met the child.

Miller was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail on first-degree felony child abuse charges.

She was released on a $50,000 bond and is to have no unsupervised contact with children.

What we don't know:

The reports do not specify the exact relationship between Miller and the victim.

It remains unclear who owned the Palm Coast home where the alleged false incident occurred.

Authorities have not released the names of the individuals accused of trying to shield Miller from prosecution during the multi-month probe.

‘Deception and lies’

What they're saying:

"This case was full of deception and lies by the suspect in order to protect herself," Sheriff H.D. 'Gator' DeLoach said. "She pointed fingers at innocent people to disrupt their lives in a pattern that became all too familiar for her. Sorting through those lies took time to ensure we got her away from the lives of the helpless she sought to destroy. The sad part of all of this is some people sought to protect her over this child. All I can say is - shame on them."