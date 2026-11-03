Expand / Collapse search

Florida live midterm election results: 13th Congressional District

By
FOX 13 News
2026 Elections
Published November 3, 2026 7:43 PM EST
Published November 3, 2026 7:43 PM EST

The Brief

    • The Florida midterm election is today, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
    • Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.
    • Voters will decide the race for Florida's 13th Congressional District between Anna Paulina Luna and Leela Gray.

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida voters will head to the polls on Election Day to decide between Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna and Democratic challenger, Leela Gray, to represent Florida's 13th Congressional District.

When are election results released?

Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released. Click here to view live election results.

Live election results: Florida's 13th Congressional District

Live election results: Florida Map

Live election results: County by County

The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.

2026 Elections