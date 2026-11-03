Florida live midterm election results: 13th Congressional District
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida voters will head to the polls on Election Day to decide between Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna and Democratic challenger, Leela Gray, to represent Florida's 13th Congressional District.
When are election results released?
Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released. Click here to view live election results.
Live election results: Florida's 13th Congressional District
Live election results: Florida Map
Live election results: County by County
The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.