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Florida live midterm election results: Charlie Crist wins St. Pete mayoral race

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2026 Elections
Updated November 3, 2026 7:57 PM EST Published November 3, 2026 6:40 PM EST

The Brief

    • Former Florida Governor Charlie Crist has won the St. Pete mayoral race. 
    • He defeated incumbent St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch with 62% of the vote before it was called.

Former Florida Governor Charlie Crist has won the St. Petersburg mayoral race, defeating incumbent Ken Welch. He will now lead the city for the next four years. 

The election is nonpartisan, and both candidates are registered Democrats. Crist, however, previously held several elected positions as a Republican, including serving as Florida governor, before switching parties in the mid-2000s.

Live election results: St. Pete Mayor

The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.

2026 Elections