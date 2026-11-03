Florida live midterm election results: Charlie Crist wins St. Pete mayoral race
Former Florida Governor Charlie Crist has won the St. Petersburg mayoral race, defeating incumbent Ken Welch. He will now lead the city for the next four years.
The election is nonpartisan, and both candidates are registered Democrats. Crist, however, previously held several elected positions as a Republican, including serving as Florida governor, before switching parties in the mid-2000s.
Live election results: St. Pete Mayor
The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.