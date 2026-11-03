Florida live midterm election results: Governor's race
TAMPA, Fla. - U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds and former U.S. Representative David Jolly are competing to be the next governor of Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is term limited and cannot run. His current term will end in January 2027.
When are election results released?
Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.
Live election results: Florida governor race
Live election results: Florida map
Live election results: County by county
The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.