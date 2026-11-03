Florida live midterm election results: Governor's race

The Brief The Florida midterm election is today, Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released. The race for governor is between Byron Donalds and David Jolly.



U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds and former U.S. Representative David Jolly are competing to be the next governor of Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is term limited and cannot run. His current term will end in January 2027.

When are election results released?

Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.

Live election results: Florida governor race

Live election results: Florida map

Live election results: County by county