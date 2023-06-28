article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Daytona Beach teenager.

Makhia Bush, 13, was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Dolphin Fleet Circle.

Bush is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She may be carrying a pink and black Adidas duffle bag. She may also have a nose piercing and a long scar on one of her legs.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5246 or 911.