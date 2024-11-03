Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen in South Florida
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Leilani Gonzalez, 15, who was last seen in the 3000 block of NE 48th Street in Lighthouse Point, Florida.
Gonzalez is a white-hispanic female who is 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to authorities. She is described as being fit and has curly, medium length black and purple hair.
Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee
Officials say she was last seen wearing a black tube top, black shorts with black stockings and black boots.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, you are asked to contact the Lighthouse Point Police Department at 954-942-8080 or 911.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter