Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen in Sanford

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Lariana Velez, 15, who was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Eslinger Way in Sanford, Florida.

Officials say Velez is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 183 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an unknown-colored sweater, dark-colored jeans, open toe sandals, and a black bonnet.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Law EnforcementTallahassee

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, you are asked to please contact the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or 911.

