Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old boy from Jacksonville

Florida law enforcement officials have issued a statewide alert for a missing 11-year-old boy from Jacksonville.

The Missing Child Alert for Nohlan Surrency was issued before 2 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Jacksonville boy was last seen in the 1200 block of West 26th Street.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Surrency was reported missing by his relatives after he left his home and not returning. They said he was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Monday. The agency said dur to the "circumstances involved" they are asking for help in finding the child.

Surrency is described as a black male, 4'11 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Surrency's whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonvile Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or dial 911.