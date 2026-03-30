New water restrictions for Southwest Florida starting this week

The Brief The Southwest Florida Water Management District declared a "Modified Phase III Water Shortage." There will be required water restrictions for individuals and some businesses. It will be up to local municipalities to enforce these restrictions.



Much of Southwest Florida is under a "Modified Phase III Water Shortage."

This includes more required cutbacks for people and businesses.

What we know:

The SFWMD website explains the following restrictions:

The restrictions start on April 3rd, 2026 and run through July 1st, 2026.

The restrictions apply to all of Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Sumter counties and portions of Charlotte, Highlands and Lake counties.

Watering hours are reduced to 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. or 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Properties less than one acre in size may only use one of these windows.

Low-volume watering of plants and shrubs (micro-irrigation, soaker hoses, hand watering) is allowed any day but is limited to before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Pressure washing in preparation for painting and sealing is allowed.

No HOA or other entity shall enforce deed restrictions or other community standards requiring an increase in water use, including replacement of plant material to meet aesthetic standards or pressure washing.

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Car washing at home (non-commercial) is only allowed on your lawn watering day, and you must use a hose with a shutoff nozzle.

Aesthetic fountains are limited to four hours a day. The regular hours of operation can be selected by the owner but must be posted.

Restaurants are required to only serve water upon request.

There are additional details on the SFWMD website.

Rick Falkenstein, the owner of The Hurricane Seafood Restaurant, said this new restriction will not affect his business practice because he is already conserving water.

For him, it is not just to help conservation efforts but to also help his bottom line.

What they're saying:

Falkenstein uses waterless urinals.

He estimates his two urinals have saved 30 million gallons of water over the last 20 years, water he would have paid for twice, once on the water bill and again for the sewer.

"We'll cut back dramatic, dramatic use of water," Falkenstein said. "Think of every flush as anywhere between 2.5 to 3.5 gallons of water, that's how much we save here by having a waterless urinal."

Falkenstein explains that his servers are trained to only give customers a glass of water if they ask, a small step that saves water for the many customers that don't drink it.

"They want to, you know, take care of their guests, but most of the time, they wait for the guests to request water, especially the refills," Falkenstein said.

He says that no one is deprived of water or ice at the restaurant, but this is just a small way to help conserve water year-round.

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"Drink water, it's healthy, but don't waste it," Falkenstein said.

Dig deeper:

Falkenstein notes that the current growth in Florida is unsustainable with the current water sources.

"If you look at the expansion through the whole Tampa Bay area, central Florida alone, there's millions of people moving into our area with new construction of homes," Falkenstein said. "So, we've got to, maybe when they build the new homes, they have to put water restrictors in it, where they don't use as much."

He said everyone can get involved, including other business owners and the government.

"Maybe the counties should subsidize the current restaurants and gas stations and supply them with your waterless urinals," Falkenstein said.

Falkenstein wants everyone to remember each person has a part to play.

"We as Tampa Bay residents have to cut back our use," Falkenstein said. "We've got to be careful how much water we use."

Big picture view:

Falkenstein estimates that he saves about $1,000 a month on his water and sewer bills by conserving water.

It will be on municipal governments to enforce these restrictions.