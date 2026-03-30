Tampa teen achieves rare scouting 'trifecta': 'It taught me everything I know about leadership'

The Brief 17-year-old John Humphreys has earned the highest rank in all three Scouting America programs: Eagle Scout, Quartermaster and Summit. Over just four years, Humphreys led sailing expeditions, conducted glacier research in Antarctica and mentored younger scouts. With a focus on service, the Tampa teen hopes to attend a military academy to continue his leadership journey.



At just 17 years old, John Humphreys has accomplished a feat few in the history of Scouting America ever reached.

The backstory:

Humphreys has officially secured the "trifecta," earning the top honors across three distinct branches of the organization:

Eagle Scout: The highest rank in the traditional Scouting program (earned at age 15).

Quartermaster: The pinnacle of the Sea Scouts (earned at age 16).

Summit Award: The top achievement in the Venturing program (earned this year).

What makes this even more impressive? Humphreys joined the program later than most, starting at age 13, and managed to navigate the rigorous requirements for all three awards in just four years, all while going to school.

Dig deeper:

Humphreys’ scouting career wasn't just about merit badges; it was about high-stakes leadership and exploration.

Humphreys led research on glaciers and climate change in one of the most extreme environments on Earth during his expedition to Antarctica.

Humphreys transitioned from being "terrified of heights" to leading technical sailing expeditions, mastering navigation and maritime leadership.

Big picture view:

Despite his personal accolades, Humphreys notes that his proudest moments involve helping peers and younger scouts find their own paths to success.

Humphreys credits his success to time management and a refusal to let fear dictate his limits.

What they're saying:

"I know everything looks daunting. Maybe unachievable. The truth is it’s not," Humphreys said. "I’m nothing special. I just took one bite at a time. And if I can achieve so much... you can certainly achieve whatever you want to achieve."

Humphreys also emphasizes that the medals are secondary to the character he built along the way, stating that the program taught him "what a leader should look like."

What's next:

As he nears the end of his high school career, Humphreys is looking toward a life of continued service.

Humphreys has set his sights on attending a military academy, specifically mentioning the U.S. Naval Academy or the Coast Guard Academy.

Humphreys' goal is to carry the Venturing motto — "Lead Your Adventure" — into his professional life, whether that means leading himself through new challenges or leading others in service to the country.