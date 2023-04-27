Florida Missing Child alert issued for 4-year-old boy last seen in Panhandle city with dog named, Loki

article

A 4-year-old boy in the Florida Panhandle was last seen Thursday morning, prompting a statewide missing child alert.

Franklin County deputies are searching for 4-year-old Noah Beebe, who was last seen in the 100 block of Beebes Way in Carrabelle. It's about 54 miles south of Tallahassee.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the Missing Child Alert on Thursday morning.

Noah is described as a white male, 3 feet tall, 50 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt or fully nude. Authorities said he may have an American Bulldog, named Loki, with him.

Anyone with information on Noah's whereabouts is asked to call 850-670-8500 or 911.