Florida mom walked to work for 2 years until deputies bought her a bicycle

For two years, Haven Krabill walked to work. Now, thanks to a group of Florida deputies, she has a new ride.

This week, the Lee County Sheriff's Office shared that the deputies recently learned that Krabill worked at a Taco Bell in the county "and that all of her income goes to caring for her young child," according to the agency’s Facebook post.

The deputies pitched in and purchased a bicycle to make her commute easier.

"We are honored to have met Haven and even happier to have been able to help her."