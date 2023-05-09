Florida Orchestra free community concert 'Pops in the Park' returns for Mother's Day

The Florida Orchestra’s biggest concert of the Spring is this weekend’s "Pops In The Park" at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in downtown Tampa.

The free community concert is a longstanding tradition and typically packs the park with thousands of people.

Chelsea Gallo will conduct this Mother’s Day concert, featuring film scores, Broadway hits and symphonic favorites.

In addition to a picnic blanket or chair, attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate for Tampa Bay Harvest’s annual food drive.

The concert starts at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.