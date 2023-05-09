Expand / Collapse search

Florida Orchestra free community concert 'Pops in the Park' returns for Mother's Day

Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Orchestra’s biggest concert of the Spring is this weekend’s "Pops In The Park" at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in downtown Tampa.

The free community concert is a longstanding tradition and typically packs the park with thousands of people.

Chelsea Gallo will conduct this Mother’s Day concert, featuring film scores, Broadway hits and symphonic favorites.

In addition to a picnic blanket or chair, attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate for Tampa Bay Harvest’s annual food drive.

The concert starts at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. 